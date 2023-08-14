The Shifting Landscape of Customer Experience: Insights from Verint’s Digital Customer Experience Report

As customer expectations continue to evolve in the digital era, brands and retailers are facing a growing number of customer interactions across various engagement channels. To address this shift and understand changing customer preferences and behaviors, Verint, a customer engagement company, has released its annual digital customer experience report.

Verint’s report is based on surveys of over 2,000 U.S. consumers and more than 200 executives from businesses with at least 1,000 employees. It highlights the need for a holistic approach to customer experience (CX) automation in response to the changing landscape. According to the report, 77 percent of businesses believe that consumer expectations for effective digital engagement have increased. However, only slightly over a third of consumers expressed a preference for using digital channels to contact companies. This suggests that organizations may simply be meeting customers’ standard expectations rather than an increased level of demand.

The report also emphasizes the significant impact of a single poor customer experience on consumer behavior. Verint found that 69 percent of consumers would stop doing business with a company following a negative interaction. This highlights the importance of prompt and effective responses, as customers now expect immediate and frictionless engagement on their preferred platforms.

Receiving an “exceptional customer experience” through digital channels can foster loyalty, with 80 percent of consumers stating that they would become loyal customers of a company. The report reveals that prompt company responses are a top priority for consumers, with 65 percent ranking it as the most important or second most important factor in a positive customer experience. In addition, 47 percent of consumers prioritize receiving a response to service-related questions “easily.”

Verint’s report also underscores the increasing popularity of digital engagement channels, with half of the surveyed consumers reaching out to companies via social media or private messaging channels. This represents a 13 percent increase from the previous year. The authors of the report recommend that companies leverage customer data to deliver more tailored and personalized experiences.

Many businesses are incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into their customer engagement strategies. Over half of the surveyed companies stated that AI plays a central role in their approach, with an additional 27 percent planning to expand its use in the future. AI technology, particularly in the form of virtual assistants for self-service, is expected to significantly influence customer experience approaches.

To successfully implement AI, Verint’s researchers advise companies to develop a smart implementation strategy, which may involve extensive research and development processes. The report reveals that 64 percent of consumers who engaged with chatbots had a negative experience, primarily due to failures to answer their questions (71 percent) and misunderstandings of intent (64 percent).

Legacy systems pose a major barrier for 46 percent of businesses trying to implement digital-first customer engagement. Verint suggests that a new approach, such as the adoption of social media and private messaging channels, is needed. Moreover, businesses should go beyond basic chatbots and incorporate advanced technologies like natural language processing and machine learning to streamline responses to sophisticated customer interactions.

As companies embrace AI in their customer strategies, Verint stresses the importance of a seamless experience. AI has great potential, but performance and integration are key factors for successful implementation in the evolving landscape of customer experience.