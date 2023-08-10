Copyright Lawsuits and FTC Investigation Pose Challenges for OpenAI and AI Models

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, is currently facing copyright lawsuits, Congressional hearings, and an investigation by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). These issues serve as a warning to businesses utilizing generative AI models, signaling the need for attention and caution, as experts suggest.

The Joseph Saveri Law Firm has filed lawsuits against OpenAI on behalf of five book authors, including comedian Sarah Silverman. These lawsuits challenge the use of ChatGPT and its underlying large language models (LLMs) such as GPT-3.5 and GPT-4. The claim is that ChatGPT generates summaries of copyrighted works without the authors’ consent or permission to use their books as training material for the LLMs. Similar lawsuits have been filed against other AI-driven content generators like GitHub Copilot and Stable Diffusion.

The copyright lawsuits are raising important questions about the functioning of underlying algorithms, potential infringement on copyrighted works by AI models, the necessity of author consent, and the challenges of obtaining such consent given the need for large datasets in LLMs. These cases could significantly impact how AI models use protected works and data.

Mauricio Uribe, chair of the software/IT and electrical practice groups at law firm Knobbe Martens, emphasizes the importance of these copyright suits in setting the framework for the use of protected works by AI models.

The lawsuits also shed light on the difficulties faced when obtaining permission from the many copyright owners in a diverse dataset used by AI models. They raise questions about the relief and damages for copyright owners who challenge the use of their works in AI models.

Experts suggest that businesses should exercise caution and understand the origin and provenance of datasets used by AI models. Forrester Research analyst Rowan Curran advises that clear guidance and governance are necessary for companies developing applications and experiences utilizing AI.

The challenges presented by copyright lawsuits extend beyond just copyright infringement. Companies must also consider other legal protections, licensing agreements, and the risks associated with integrating software code from AI models into their own systems.

In addition to copyright lawsuits, OpenAI is also under investigation by the FTC for potential unfair and deceptive practices related to data privacy, security, and risks to consumers. The FTC’s exploration of generative AI and its potential harms to competition and intellectual property issues may have repercussions for OpenAI.

Overall, these copyright lawsuits and the FTC investigation highlight the need for businesses to tread carefully and proactively address legal and ethical concerns when using AI models.