AI Risk and the Challenges of Flaw Spotting

The recent discussion on AI risk between Coleman Hughes and experts Eliezer Yudkowsky, Gary Marcus, and Scott Aaronson raised an interesting point about the difficulty of identifying flaws in advanced AI systems such as GPT-4.

Gary Marcus highlighted the challenge of conducting scientific analysis in this domain. He mentioned that many examples shared on Twitter, particularly by critics and skeptics like himself, are often included in the training sets of these systems. This constant training makes it hard to accurately assess their capabilities, especially in reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF). Furthermore, the actual composition of GPT-4 remains unknown, leaving researchers in the dark about the presence of basic rules or regular expressions. This lack of transparency hampers the ability to conduct traditional scientific investigations.

The situation is somewhat similar to the challenges faced by economic forecasters. While they can analyze vast amounts of data and make predictions about recessions or high inflation, they face the hurdle of central banks working to prevent unfavorable outcomes. Weather forecasters, on the other hand, do not encounter this problem.

It’s important to differentiate this “circularity problem” from the criticism of stock price forecasts based on the efficient markets hypothesis. Even if markets are not efficient, the stickiness of nominal wages in the labor market creates an inefficiency. This means that without the intervention of central banks, it should be possible to predict changes in real output.

In the past, before the existence of central banks, economic forecasting may have been more reliable. For example, the discovery of gold in California in 1849 could have led to accurate forecasts of increased real GDP growth. Under the gold standard, there was no concept of a “monetary offset,” making predictions more feasible. However, with the transition to fiat money, central bankers began attempting to demonstrate the fallibility of forecasters.

The assumption that progress is linear and that present-day knowledge surpasses that of the past may not hold true in the field of economic forecasting. Discretionary monetary policy suggests that our ability to predict economic outcomes is worse now than it was 120 years ago.

The anecdote of Queen Elizabeth’s question during the 2008 financial crisis illustrates the limitations of economic theory and forecasting. Economist Robert Lucas stated that economics cannot predict such crises, and this inability may have been a factor in his deserving a Nobel Prize.

In conclusion, the discussion on AI risk and the challenges of flaw spotting sheds light on the complexities faced by researchers in assessing advanced AI systems. It also draws parallels with economic forecasting and its inherent limitations in predicting significant events.