High School Students Participate in Syracuse University’s Autonomous Systems Program

A STEM education program at Syracuse University called Orange Works provided a group of talented local high school students with the opportunity to work with autonomous systems. The program was organized by the university’s Autonomous Systems Policy Institute (ASPI) and aimed to introduce the students to advanced technology.

The students were tasked with building scale-model autonomous race cars that were programmed to navigate obstacles and adapt to changing environments. The four-week initiative was led by faculty and doctoral students from the College of Engineering and Computer Science, who served as teaching assistants. They guided the students through a series of workshop modules on autonomous cars provided by MIT’s Beaver Works Summer Institute/Lincoln Laboratory.

To culminate the program, the students traveled to the MIT campus in August to participate in the Beaver Works challenge competition. They tested their cars against 10 other teams, including international teams from Greece and Japan.

Orange Works aimed to not only teach the students how to build complex autonomous systems, but also to educate them on the social, economic, and environmental impacts of the technology they develop. The program provided opportunities that were previously unavailable to local high school students, with the goal of transforming the local educational landscape.

The participating students were split into two teams: the orange team consisting of students and recent graduates of Christian Brothers Academy (CBA), and the blue team consisting of students from CBA, Fayetteville-Manlius, and Nottingham high schools. They worked together to develop their cars on the third floor of the Center for Science and Technology at Syracuse University.

The program emphasized the use of machine learning and its applications in autonomous systems. Professor Senem Velipasalar shared during the introductory session that the program would provide a foundation for exciting research opportunities in the future.

Overall, Orange Works served as a valuable platform for high school students to gain hands-on experience with autonomous systems and prepare for the technological advancements they will encounter in their future careers.