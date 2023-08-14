Nonprofits Propose Framework to Limit Big AI Companies’ Power and Regulate Generative AI

Nonprofits Accountable Tech, AI Now, and the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) have released a framework called Zero Trust AI Governance, which aims to limit the influence of big AI companies on regulation and expand the power of government agencies against certain uses of generative AI. The framework consists of three principles: enforcing existing laws, creating clear rules, and placing the burden of proving AI system harm on companies.

The group sent the framework to politicians and government agencies in the US, urging them to consider it when crafting new AI laws and regulations. The nonprofits believe that existing laws on antidiscrimination, consumer protection, and competition can address present harms associated with AI.

The framework also seeks to redefine digital shielding laws like Section 230 to hold generative AI companies liable for false or dangerous information generated by their models. Additionally, the framework proposes bright-line rules to prevent the use of AI in emotion recognition, predictive policing, facial recognition for mass surveillance, social scoring, automated hiring, and HR management.

Accountable Tech and its partners also recommended preventing large cloud providers from having commercial interests in AI services to limit the influence of Big Tech companies. The framework suggests a regulatory process similar to that used in the pharmaceutical industry, where companies are subject to regulation before deploying AI models to the public.

The nonprofits do not call for a single regulatory body but suggest that lawmakers consider the implications of splitting up rules. They advocate for tailored policies based on company size and encourage developers using open-source models to comply with guidelines.

The release of the framework comes as Congress grapples with regulating generative AI, and the group aims to provide guidance to lawmakers as they navigate this complex field.