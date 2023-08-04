The Challenges and Potential of AI

AI is rapidly advancing, offering transformative benefits for society. For instance, discoveries like AlphaFold have enhanced our understanding of neglected diseases, providing access to 200 million protein structures. Previously, this level of research would have taken four years and significant funding. Responsible development of AI can create a better future, but it also presents challenges that must be navigated.

To ensure AI technology serves society, all those involved in AI development must prioritize safety while pushing innovation. Building new institutions is necessary to responsibly steward the technology’s development. While this may seem challenging, it is crucial to avoid surface-level ethics-washing. Institutions must engage with the reality of the problems we face and include historically excluded communities in the conversation.

Market-driven responsible innovation requires AI labs to establish checks and balances for decision-making. For example, Google DeepMind’s institutional review committee delayed the release of their new paper to pair it with a risk taxonomy. It is essential for investors to prioritize safety and ethics when funding AI companies. VC firm Atomico, for instance, includes diversity, equality, inclusion, and environmental requirements in its term sheets for every investment.

The industry is converging on important practices like impact assessments and involving diverse communities in development and testing. While progress has been made, there is still a long way to go, particularly in addressing underrepresentation of marginalized groups. Borrowing from the cybersecurity community’s practices, AI labs are implementing “responsible disclosure” to tackle bias in datasets and models.

Multinational governance is necessary as AI presents global opportunities and risks. Both local guidance and international policy alignment are crucial to prevent harm and ensure accountability. Regulators must develop future-proof laws that foster innovation while protecting people. Building institutions for AI requires diverse expertise and collaboration, including scientific knowledge, socio-technical understanding, and public-private partnerships.

In a world trending towards nostalgia and isolationism, multilayered approaches involving government, tech companies, and civil society are essential for good AI governance. While building institutions may not be glamorous, it is critical for technologists to work together towards a better future. The recent Atlantic declaration between the UK and US is a positive step towards multinational standards in the industry.