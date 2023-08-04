Elon Musk’s X.ai Snags Coveted URL AI.com

In the latest development of Elon Musk’s ambitious plans, the tech billionaire has acquired the URL AI.com. This move comes as a shakeup in Silicon Valley, as AI.com was previously owned by OpenAI, the company behind the popular chatbot ChatGPT. The website now redirects to X.ai, a startup separate from Musk’s own X Corp.

The purchase of AI.com by OpenAI was made back in February of this year. Two-character URLs like AI.com are rare and hence can command high prices. It is speculated that OpenAI paid millions of dollars to secure the domain.

X.ai, the homepage to xAI, is Musk’s newest venture. The company aims to “understand the universe” through generative AI technology. It was founded by Musk on March 9, 2023, and publicly announced on July 12, 2023. Musk has been actively recruiting top talent from OpenAI and Google, signaling his commitment to creating an AI capable of mathematical reasoning. This aligns with his conservative-leaning technology efforts, such as his engagement with Twitter.

This is not Musk’s first foray into the world of AI. He co-founded OpenAI in 2015, and though he left the board in 2018, he takes credit for the company’s existence. Musk claims to have invested $50 million and is known for his infatuation with AI.

Musk’s latest move with X.ai underscores his ongoing interest in utilizing artificial intelligence to revolutionize various industries. With domain AI.com under his belt, he solidifies his position in the AI landscape and continues to make headlines in the tech world.