Elon Musk Acquires AI.com, Redirects it to X.ai

In February, there was a stir when it was discovered that OpenAI had seemingly purchased AI.com to redirect it to their ChatGPT web interface. However, it seems that Elon Musk, a former backer of OpenAI, has now taken ownership of the valuable domain. AI.com now redirects to X.ai, Musk’s machine learning research outfit.

Two-letter .com domains are rare and expensive, especially when they form words or recognizable abbreviations. When AI.com redirected to OpenAI’s site, it was suggested that the domain likely fetched a higher price than IT.com’s $3.8 million sale the previous year, given the hype surrounding artificial intelligence.

It is unclear why OpenAI purchased AI.com. Speculations suggest that they hoped the domain would attract lifetime users or become the new home for their consumer-facing operations. However, with the domain now redirecting to X.ai, the real intentions remain unknown.

Outside of the domain transfer, there is little information available about the switch. It is a noteworthy development due to its unusual and costly nature. X.ai, Musk’s organization, is a largely conceptual venture with a small team of academics and engineers working on projects directed by Musk. Although their website has been up since July, no visible progress has been made towards their stated goal of understanding the true nature of the universe.

The motives behind the domain transfer remain a mystery. It could be that Sam Altman, another prominent figure involved with OpenAI, decided to abandon the plan to shift to the new domain. Alternatively, there might have been a change in the ownership agreement, or it could have been a result of a bidding war or loss of interest.

Regardless, it seems like a situation where wealthy individuals are squabbling over a shiny object. Considering that ChatGPT is already a well-established brand in AI, it is puzzling why millions would be spent to create a new one from scratch. Furthermore, X.ai is already a short and memorable name, and there is currently nothing significant on their website, raising questions about the high price paid to redirect another empty site.

It is worth noting that OpenAI never officially confirmed the purchase of AI.com, and Musk has not responded to inquiries regarding the matter.

In the end, the ownership of AI.com may not be of much interest to the general public. Many people may view it as a vanity domain controlled by a corporate entity. Perhaps it is best if people refrain from using it altogether, delivering a lesson to everyone involved.