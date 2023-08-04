The Growing Demand for AI Chips in the Semiconductor Market

The demand for hardware to train AI models is increasing rapidly. According to McKinsey, AI chips are projected to account for up to 20% of the $450 billion total semiconductor market by 2025. Insight Partners, a VC firm, predicts that sales of AI chips will reach $83.3 billion in 2027, showing a compound annual growth rate of 35% since 2018.

Tenstorrent, an AI hardware startup led by Jim Keller, recently announced that it raised $100 million in a convertible note funding round. Hyundai Motor Group and Samsung Catalyst Fund co-led the funding round, contributing $50 million. Hyundai’s car-making units, Hyundai Motor and Kia, plan to partner with Tenstorrent to develop chips for mobility vehicles and robots. Samsung Catalyst Fund and other VC funds also contributed to the funding.

Tenstorrent sells AI processors and licenses AI software solutions and IP based on RISC-V, an open-source instruction set architecture. The company has focused on developing its own infrastructure and recently introduced Grayskull, a system designed to accelerate AI model training. However, Tenstorrent has shifted its focus to licensing and services, launching DevCloud, a cloud-based service for running AI models without purchasing hardware.

Tenstorrent has also established partnerships with Bodhi Computing and LG to integrate its products into their server systems and automotive products. The company is determined to expand globally, opening an office in Tokyo.

While Tenstorrent faces competition from tech giants like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia in the AI chip market, it aims to make a mark with its unique offerings. The shortage in components necessary for building AI chips adds another challenge to the market.

The increasing demand for AI chips and the growing competition in the semiconductor market make it an exciting yet challenging time for startups like Tenstorrent. Only time will reveal which companies emerge as winners in this field.