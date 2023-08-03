Tenstorrent Raises $100 Million for AI Chip Development

Tenstorrent, a Canadian startup focused on developing artificial intelligence chips, has secured $100 million in funding. The investments include contributions from Hyundai Motor Group, Samsung’s Catalyst Fund, and other investors. Tenstorrent, led by industry veteran Jim Keller, aims to challenge Nvidia’s dominance in the AI chip market.

Before this funding round, Tenstorrent had already raised $234.5 million and was valued at $1 billion. Jim Keller, who has previously worked on chip development for Apple, Tesla, and Intel, assumed the role of CEO earlier this year. The recent funding includes $30 million from Hyundai, $20 million from Kia, and the remaining $50 million from Samsung’s Catalyst Fund and various other investors.

While Tenstorrent is primarily developing chips to compete with Nvidia in data centers, the company is also working on AI chips for other applications. In May, it announced a partnership with LG to develop chips for smart televisions. Tenstorrent not only manufactures its own AI chips but also licenses its intellectual property and technology to customers interested in creating their own AI chips.

The funding round was structured as debt, which will convert to stock later. Therefore, Tenstorrent’s new valuation will be determined in the next round of equity fundraising, expected to take place next year. Although the company did not disclose details about the convertible debt, this investment marks Tenstorrent’s renewed focus on car technology, given Jim Keller’s experience at Tesla.

By securing Hyundai’s investment, Tenstorrent aims to collaborate on semiconductor technology for future vehicles from Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis. This aligns with Hyundai’s goal of enhancing its capabilities in AI technology development and optimizing its semiconductor technology for upcoming mobility solutions.

Overall, Tenstorrent’s funding boost will support the advancement of its AI chip development efforts and potentially position it as a strong competitor in the market.