Canadian AI Chip Startup Tenstorrent Raises $100M in Funding

Canadian startup Tenstorrent, led by chip industry veteran Jim Keller, announced that it has secured $100 million in funding from investors including Hyundai Motor Group and a Samsung investment fund. This investment brings the total funding raised by Tenstorrent to $334.5 million and values the company at $1 billion. Tenstorrent aims to challenge Nvidia, the market leader in AI chip supply for products like ChatGPT.

Tenstorrent develops AI chips for data centers as well as various other applications. The startup previously signed a deal with LG to provide chips for smart televisions. CEO Jim Keller, who has an extensive background in chip development with companies like Apple, Tesla, and Intel, expressed his excitement about the funding round.

The funding was structured as a debt that will later be converted to stock. As a result, Tenstorrent will not have a new valuation until it conducts another round of equity fundraising, which is anticipated to take place next year. The company declined to provide further details about the convertible debt.

In addition to manufacturing its own AI chips, Tenstorrent also licenses its intellectual property and technology to customers interested in creating their own AI chips. Hyundai Motor Group has established a semiconductor development group, and the company plans to integrate Tenstorrent technology into future vehicles across its brands, including Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis.

This investment is expected to enhance Hyundai’s capabilities in AI technology development and aid in the development of optimized semiconductor technology for future mobility solutions. Tenstorrent is confident that the funding will support its mission to disrupt the AI chip market and provide innovative solutions for a variety of industries.