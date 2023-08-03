Tenstorrent Secures $100 Million Funding Round Led by Samsung and Hyundai

The AI chip developer, Tenstorrent, has successfully closed a funding round worth $100 million. The round was led by major manufacturing companies Samsung and Hyundai.

Tenstorrent raised $30 million from Hyundai, $20 million from Kia, and $50 million from the Catalyst Fund by Samsung, along with other participating investors including Fidelity Ventures, Eclipse Ventures, and Maverick Capital. The company plans to utilize the funds to accelerate its product development, focusing on the design and development of AI chiplets, as well as advancing its machine learning software roadmap.

Tenstorrent’s CEO, Jim Keller, brings extensive experience in AI chip development from his previous positions at Apple, Intel, and Tesla. The company aims to compete with Nvidia, the current market leader in AI chip development.

The demand for high-powered semiconductor chips for AI systems is continuously growing. In fact, Nvidia’s market value briefly reached the trillion-dollar range due to this demand. Other companies such as Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) are also stepping into the race, with their forthcoming AI chip posing a potential challenge to Nvidia’s dominance.

It’s worth noting that these US-based companies, including Tenstorrent, Nvidia, and AMD, are currently subject to ongoing chip export restrictions primarily targeting China, one of the major markets for these chips. The United States, under President Joe Biden, initiated restrictions on AI chip exports to China in October 2022 in an effort to slow down the semiconductor industry. The US administration has recently expressed considerations to further tighten these restrictions, and in response, China has announced plans to tighten controls on exports of the materials needed for chip production.

Overall, Tenstorrent’s successful funding round, led by Samsung and Hyundai, will undoubtedly strengthen the company’s position in the AI chip development industry as it strives to provide optimized semiconductor technology for future mobility and enhance internal AI capabilities.