Tenstorrent Raises $100 Million in Funding Round Led by Samsung and Hyundai

AI chip developing company Tenstorrent has successfully closed a funding round worth $100 million, with manufacturing giants Samsung and Hyundai leading the investment. Other participants in the funding round include Hyundai subsidiary Kia, as well as the Catalyst Fund by Samsung, Fidelity Ventures, Eclipse Ventures, and Maverick Capital.

Led by CEO Jim Keller, who has previously developed AI chips for major tech companies such as Apple, Intel, and Tesla, Tenstorrent aims to accelerate its product development and the design of AI chiplets with the newly raised funds. The company also plans to make advancements in its machine learning software.

This funding comes at a time when competitors are racing against NVIDIA, the current market leader in AI chip development. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) recently announced details of its forthcoming AI chip, which has the potential to challenge NVIDIA’s dominance. It is worth noting that both AMD and Tenstorrent, along with NVIDIA, are based in the United States and are subject to ongoing chip export restrictions, primarily targeting China.

The United States initially imposed restrictions on the export of AI chips to China in October 2022 to slow down the semiconductor industry. However, the Biden administration is considering tightening these restrictions even further. In response, China has also announced plans to tighten its controls on the export of materials necessary for chip production.

Tenstorrent’s funding round, led by Samsung and Hyundai, provides the company with significant support and resources to advance its AI chip development efforts. With the growing demand for high-powered semiconductor chips for AI systems, Tenstorrent aims to establish itself as a strong competitor in the market alongside NVIDIA, AMD, and other industry leaders.