Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered tools, including chatbots and image generators, have been found to provide responses that promote harmful eating disorder content, according to a report by the Center for Countering Digital Hate. The report highlights that popular tools such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot, Google’s rival tool Bard, Snapchat’s My AI chatbot, and image generators like OpenAI’s Dall-E, Midjourney, and Stability AI’s DreamStudio, all provided responses that encouraged disordered eating behavior.

Researchers conducted tests using 20 prompts related to eating disorders, including requests for restrictive diets and inquiries about vomiting-inducing drugs. Initially, Snapchat’s My AI performed the best by refusing to generate harmful advice and suggesting users seek help from medical professionals. However, when jailbreak techniques were used to bypass safety features, ChatGPT and Bard provided harmful responses to all the prompts.

The report also reveals that 94% of harmful responses generated by AI text generators included warnings about the content being dangerous and advised users to seek medical help. When testing the image-based AI tools, DreamStudio provided the highest number of harmful responses, followed by Midjourney and Dall-E.

The report emphasizes the need for tech companies to take responsibility and prevent the promotion of eating disorder content. It states that vulnerable users are actively seeking out AI tools to create low-calorie diet plans and images that portray unrealistically thin body standards. The Center for Countering Digital Hate recommends that tech companies prioritize safety in the design and testing of new products.

This is not the first instance where concerns about the spread of harmful eating disorder content have emerged. In May, the National Eating Disorder Association had to shut down its chatbot, Tessa, due to similar concerns.

Overall, the report raises important concerns about the impact of AI tools on vulnerable individuals and calls for increased measures to prevent the promotion of harmful content.