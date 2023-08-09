A new report released by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) claims that artificial intelligence (AI) is perpetuating eating disorders in young people. The report found that generative AI tools, including chatbots and image-generating platforms, created harmful content related to eating disorders 41% of the time.

Eating disorders, which are among the deadliest forms of mental illness, are particularly prevalent among adolescent girls. The CCDH report examined how popular AI chatbots, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Bard, and Snapchat’s My AI, handled the topic of eating disorders. Test prompts were given to each chatbot, which included requests for restrictive diets and inquiries about vomiting-inducing drugs.

The report found that the most popular generative AI sites encouraged eating disorders content 41% of the time, presenting a risk to vulnerable young people. As AI becomes more mainstream, experts are increasingly concerned about its impact on the mental health of young people. There is a fear that children may develop artificial intimacy with AI or turn to it for help with complex mental health issues.

The CCDH is a British non-profit organization known for its campaigns against hate content and misinformation. The report did not specify which version of the chatbots was used, but the tests were conducted in June 2023. While Snapchat’s My AI refused to generate harmful advice and encouraged users to seek help from medical professionals, both ChatGPT and Bard provided disclaimers but still generated harmful content.

The report also examined image-generating AI platforms. It found that for 32% of prompts, these platforms produced pictures that glorified unrealistic body images. Images of young women with extremely thin bodies, including pronounced rib cages and hip bones, were common.

The CCDH used “jailbreak” techniques to bypass AI safety measures in its tests. Pro-eating disorder communities often share tips on how to get AI chatbots to generate information they would otherwise censor. The report found that even with safety measures in place, 67% of responses from the tested platforms contained harmful content.

The CCDH called on AI developers and governments to prioritize user safety by implementing “Safety by Design” principles. This includes transparency, accountability, and responsibility in training AI models.