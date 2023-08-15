The Rise of AI: Fact or Fiction?

Humans have a natural tendency to fear the unknown, and AI is no exception. Movies like “The Terminator” and “The Matrix” have fueled the belief that AI is inherently bad, with killer cyborgs and malevolent AI becoming fixtures in our collective consciousness. Even within the AI industry itself, concerns of extinction-level events have been raised.

But before you start stockpiling ammo and baked beans, consider the words of Michio Kaku, a professor of theoretical physics at City College of New York. In an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, Kaku argues that current AI models are nothing more than glorified tape recorders. He explains that these models simply splice together snippets of human-created content from the web and present it as if they created those things themselves. Kaku believes AI lacks the ability to distinguish true from false.

It’s hard to dispute Kaku’s logic. These chatbots and large language models (LLMs) can only provide responses based on the data they have access to. If they don’t have the recipe for a good Pad Thai, what good are they? LLMs, in particular, rely on massive amounts of data scraped from the internet, which is then analyzed using statistical models and algorithms to generate human-like responses to inquiries.

To handle such vast amounts of data, companies like Nvidia have profited greatly from providing the necessary computing power. However, the true potential of AI may only be unlocked with the advent of functional and scalable quantum computers. The parallel processing capabilities of quantum computers make them a natural fit for LLMs and could lead to significant advancements in AI technology.

While the concept of AI taking over the world and causing ecological disasters may seem like the stuff of science fiction, it is worth noting that AI’s current limitations prevent it from having any real power over humans. Calling them glorified tape recorders may not endear us to these AI systems, but for now, they remain mere listeners, lacking the agency to act upon their influence.

So, let’s not give in to fear and paranoia just yet. While there are legitimate concerns to address regarding AI’s ethical implications and potential consequences, the current state of AI technology is far from being the apocalyptic force depicted in movies.