AI Chatbot “Ed” to Serve as Student Adviser in Los Angeles Unified Schools

Los Angeles Unified School District will be introducing an AI chatbot named “Ed” to serve as a student adviser, according to Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. The chatbot will provide information to parents regarding their child’s grades, test results, and attendance. Superintendent Carvalho made this announcement during a back-to-school speech at Walt Disney Concert Hall that featured a high-energy production, complete with music, videos, and dancers.

During his speech, Carvalho also outlined his plan for academic recovery from the pandemic, vowing to achieve full recovery within two years. He mentioned that bus transportation will be made available to more students, cafeterias will offer “farm to table” food, and improved technology will reduce the time spent on standardized testing.

Carvalho also took the opportunity to express his support for L.A. Unified’s values and criticized officials in Texas and Florida who are intolerant of those values. He emphasized that Los Angeles Unified schools are open and inclusive spaces for all children.

The introduction of the chatbot, named Ed, is part of an initiative called Individual Acceleration Plan. The chatbot will help personalize action plans for teachers, students, and parents using artificial intelligence and comprehensive data. It will be initially available at the district’s designated “fragile” schools, which are in need of improvement or special services.

The district has invested $4 million in this initiative, but Carvalho expects the cost to be lowered through donor or grant funding. He highlighted that this investment is nominal considering the potential for marketing the app in partnership with L.A. Unified.

Carvalho’s address also featured performances by talented students, including a seventh-grader who sang the national anthem. The event had a pep rally-like atmosphere, with Carvalho delivering important messages and ideas for the benefit of students.

In addition to the chatbot initiative, Carvalho pledged to have schools prepare food at their own cafeterias, promote “farm to table” practices, and use cultural icons like food trucks for special occasions. He also expressed his commitment to full pandemic recovery within two years, with an emphasis on reaching every student.

Carvalho proposed expanding bus transportation eligibility and reducing time spent on standardized testing using technological innovations. The district plans to cut testing time by 45%, allowing for more instructional time. Immigrant children will also receive food and education support in the district.

By implementing these initiatives and utilizing technology, Los Angeles Unified aims to provide a personalized and effective education experience for all students.