The Real Threat of Artificial Intelligence

Wrongful arrests, surveillance, defamation, and deep-fake pornography are all existing dangers of artificial intelligence (AI) tools on the market. These tools enable routine discrimination in housing, criminal justice, healthcare, hate speech, and misinformation. They also subject workers to wage theft. Despite these dangers, the focus on AI’s potential to wipe out humanity is mere imagination.

In May, the nonprofit Center for AI Safety, along with industry leaders like OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman, warned of the risk of extinction from AI, comparing it to nuclear war and pandemics. However, scholars and activists have pushed back on this hype, arguing that the focus should be on understanding the detrimental effects of AI in the present.

The term “AI” is ambiguous and can refer to a subfield of computer science or computing techniques focused on pattern matching and generating new media based on data patterns. In marketing, “AI” serves as a buzzword to supercharge businesses.

Text synthesis machines, like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, have become prominent AI systems. These machines generate fluent text but lack understanding or reasoning abilities. Their output, although synthetic, can be mistaken for reliable information, amplifying biases encoded in their training data. As synthetic text spreads, it becomes harder to find and trust trustworthy sources.

While proponents claim that text synthesis machines can fix societal holes, such as the lack of teachers or accessibility to healthcare and legal aid, the deployment of this technology actually hurts workers. The systems rely on stolen training data, and the task of labeling data for “guardrails” is often carried out by poorly compensated gig workers.

Additionally, employers seek to cut costs by automating jobs and then hiring workers back at lower wages to correct the output of the automated systems. This can be seen in Hollywood, where AI replacements of actors are priced far below the market value, and writers are hired on a gig basis to revise incoherent AI-generated scripts.

AI policy should be science-driven, but many publications come from corporate labs or academic groups with industry funding. Much of this research is nonreproducible, lacks construct validity, and hides behind trade secrecy.

Instead, policymakers should rely on solid scholarship that investigates the harms and risks of AI in the real world. It is essential to address the existing dangers and the negative consequences of AI rather than get caught up in doomsday fantasies.