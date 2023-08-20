C2i Genomics Collaborates with Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center for Early Cancer Detection

Cancer detection startup C2i Genomics has partnered with Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, also known as Ichilov Hospital, to develop a cloud-based AI solution for early detection of recurring cancer. C2i Genomics specializes in whole genome minimal residual disease (MRD) testing, which enhances cancer detection and monitoring by analyzing blood test data using genomic and clinical databases and artificial intelligence.

Ichilov Hospital, equipped with its own DNA sequencing capabilities, will incorporate C2i Genomics’ technology into clinical examinations. The goal is to transform oncology diagnostics, envisioning a future where routine MRD testing is conducted for all cancer patients, potentially replacing conventional blood tests and imaging. Prof. Ido Wolf, director of oncology at Ichilov, believes this collaboration positions the hospital as a global leader in innovative oncology.

The process involves patients undergoing oncological treatment providing a blood sample, which is then digitally transferred and analyzed through whole genomic sequencing. C2i Genomics’ advanced algorithmic abilities enable early recognition of cancer recurrence, surpassing the capabilities of imaging technologies. The collaboration also supports internal research at the hospital and facilitates clinical trials for pharmaceutical companies.

While C2i Genomics has received CE approval in Europe, it is still awaiting clearance from the US FDA. The company is actively seeking approval through the CLIA program to bring the test to the US market. C2i Genomics is already working with major pharmaceutical companies like AstraZeneca in clinical trials and drug development pilots.

By partnering with genomic testing networks like Karkinos Healthcare in India and OncoDNA in Europe, C2i Genomics aims to create extensive databases to advance research and improve treatment options. With successful technology validations and upcoming publications of large trials demonstrating positive results, C2i Genomics is focused on commercialization and making their test accessible to patients.

Overall, the collaboration between C2i Genomics and Ichilov Hospital represents a significant advancement in cancer detection and positions Israel as a leader in the field of oncology innovation.