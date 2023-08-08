The Risks of Keyboard Eavesdropping and AI’s Role in Data Breach

Researchers from the Universities of London, Durham, and Surrey have developed an innovative AI system capable of eavesdropping on keyboard typing sounds to collect potentially sensitive data. In a recent study, the algorithm achieved an impressive 93-95% accuracy in detecting which keys were pressed based solely on audio recordings from a MacBook Pro keyboard.

The research highlights the prevalence of microphones in smartphones, laptops, and other devices, which can be exploited for acoustic side-channel attacks, compromising data security. While previous studies have explored laptop keystroke detection through audio, this AI-based approach sets new levels of precision.

The AI model surpasses hardware-based methods that face limitations in distance and bandwidth. With microphones embedded in common consumer devices, typing acoustics become more vulnerable than ever before.

So, how does this audio algorithm work? The researchers recorded audio samples of typing on a MacBook Pro, capturing each keypress 25 times. The AI system then analyzed the subtle variations between the sounds produced by each key. These audio recordings were transformed into spectrograms, visual representations of sound frequencies over time. The AI model was trained on these spectrograms, learning to associate different patterns with different keystrokes.

Through training the algorithm on thousands of audio segments, it learned to recognize the distinctive acoustic fingerprints of each key. Once trained on a specific keyboard, the AI could accurately predict keystrokes by analyzing new audio recordings.

The researchers found that when trained on a MacBook Pro keyboard, the algorithm achieved a precision rate of 93-95%. Although the performance slightly dropped when tested on keyboard sounds in Zoom call recordings, it still demonstrated high accuracy.

However, the AI system requires calibration to specific keyboard models and audio environments. Attackers would need access to the proper training data to carry out effective keyboard eavesdropping. With a customized model, they could intercept passwords, messages, emails, and more.

While this privacy threat is concerning, the study also highlights the growing capabilities of AI algorithms to extract insights from new forms of data. Acoustic emanations have long been a target in side-channel attacks, but advanced machine learning now enables unprecedented analysis of these leaked signals.

Although typing quietly is not a reliable defense, touch typists tend to confuse the AI model, reducing its accuracy to around 40%. Changing typing styles, playing sounds on a speaker, or using touchscreen keyboards are mentioned as potential countermeasures. Modifying the acoustics of a keyboard through keyboard modding renders the AI unusable, as it would require another round of training.

The researchers recommend further investigation into detecting and protecting against these emerging threat vectors. As AI unlocks new potentials for harnessing data sources, maintaining data security and privacy will require continual innovation to identify and mitigate potential vulnerabilities.