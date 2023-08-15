Hackers Can Use Artificial Intelligence to Steal User Passwords with Near-Perfect Accuracy, Study Finds

According to a recent study, hackers may be able to use artificial intelligence tools to steal user passwords with alarming accuracy. A group of UK-based computer scientists trained an AI model to identify the sounds produced by keystrokes on a popular off-the-shelf laptop, specifically the 2021 version of a MacBook Pro.

When the AI program was enabled on a nearby smartphone, it was able to accurately reproduce the typed password with an impressive 95% accuracy. The research also found that the AI tool was highly accurate when “listening” to typing via the laptop’s microphone during a Zoom video conference, achieving a record accuracy rate of 93%.

The researchers highlighted that many users are unaware of the potential risk of bad actors eavesdropping on their typing to compromise their accounts. They referred to this type of cyberattack as an “acoustic side channel attack.” The ubiquity of keyboard acoustic emanations makes it an easily accessible attack vector, and victims often underestimate the need to conceal their keyboard’s sound while typing sensitive information like passwords.

To determine accuracy, the researchers pressed 36 keys on the laptop’s keyboard 25 times each, varying the pressure and finger used. The AI model was able to “listen” and identify unique elements of each key press, such as sound wavelengths, achieving a remarkable 95% accuracy rate.

This study highlights the potential risks posed by AI tools in the hands of hackers. Experts have previously raised concerns about the dangers of AI if proper safeguards are not in place. The public, for the most part, remains unaware of the threats posed by this type of cyberattack.

It is crucial for individuals to be cautious and take necessary precautions to protect their sensitive information while using digital devices, especially in environments where the sounds of keystrokes can be monitored.