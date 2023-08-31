Google Cloud Aims to Bridge the Gap Between AI and Web3

As the push for artificial intelligence (AI) gains mainstream attention, many investors are shifting their focus towards generative AI startups instead of cryptocurrency. Google Cloud’s Engineering Director of Web3, James Tromans, has expressed the tech giant’s commitment to bridging the gap between AI and Web3, with a focus on digital ownership and the future of technology.

Web3, as Tromans explains, is not just about keeping data private but about owning and having more control over data, as well as ensuring its provenance, immutability, and added security and traceability. While acknowledging the value of Web3, Tromans emphasizes that the main focus should be on solving business outcomes and not speculating on token values.

Tromans highlights Google Cloud’s strategy of meeting customers where they are, whether they are Web3 natives or traditional enterprises. Google has taken several steps into the Web3 space, including becoming a transaction validator on various blockchains. In May 2021, Google formed its first Web3 team and later became a validator for transactions on Axie Infinity’s Ethereum side-chain Ronin network and the Solana network.

While Tromans expresses optimism about the potential of blockchain technology and AI in solving economic problems, he also cautions against applications that do not require Web3 tools or attempt to force-fit the technology where it is not needed. AI, according to Tromans, will not be a one-stop solution but will improve company and project time to market by providing productivity tools such as AI-powered contract writing and auditing.

Despite criticism from some in the crypto community about hosting Web3 projects on legacy platforms like Google Cloud, Tromans asserts that such concerns are unfounded. He mentions that Google’s infrastructure, including fiber optic lines and undersea cables, contributes to decentralizing networks and that Web3 technologies should be adopted ubiquitously and equitably by all.

Google Cloud’s dedication to Web3 reflects its vision of embracing new technologies and empowering businesses and developers to benefit from the potential of AI and digital ownership.

