The Influence of Culture on AI Systems

AI systems are not objective machines but are instead deeply rooted in human culture. These systems reflect our values, norms, preferences, and behaviors in society. To ensure that AI systems have a positive impact on society, we must design them to reflect the ethically positive culture we desire.

For example, different musical AI systems illustrate the influence of culture. Roger Dannenberg created an AI system that plays music based on western music theory. In contrast, George E Lewis created Voyager, a system influenced by African diaspora traditions that prioritize improvisation. These two systems produce very different musical outcomes, demonstrating the impact of cultural values on AI.

AI systems now have various roles, including generating text and images, diagnosing diseases, and even operating autonomous weapons systems. We can view the relationship between humans and machines as one based on command and control or as a collaboration where both contribute their strengths. However, the latter approach is less known and adopted.

Creating AI systems based on diverse cultures, with clear ethical guidelines, can rectify this. By intentionally designing computing systems with our desired values and worldviews, we can shape AI to align with our goals. This includes building simulations like Breakbeat Narratives, which teaches hip-hop history based on users’ musical tastes and interests.

To have a positive social impact, AI design must be interdisciplinary, incorporating insights from the arts, humanities, and social sciences. This approach allows us to customize stories and experiences for meaningful learning and creative expression.

However, it is essential to be cautious about the potential biases and social ills that can arise from AI systems. Deep learning and large language models, such as Dall·E 2 and GPT-4, can produce outputs that are difficult for humans to interpret. These systems rely on vast datasets and cultural values, making it crucial to address issues of fairness and transparency in their design.

Designing AI systems that reflect multiple cultural perspectives requires diligent work. While command-and-control paradigms have their place, there is also a need for jazz-like opportunities for creative, collaborative improvisation when it comes to AI.

In conclusion, culture plays a significant role in shaping AI systems. Designing AI with cultural inclusivity and ethical considerations is essential to ensure these systems have a positive impact on society. Embracing interdisciplinary approaches and valuing diverse perspectives will pave the way for AI that aligns with our desired values and promotes collaboration.