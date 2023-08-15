Using Artificial Intelligence to Predict Species Interactions and Understand Extinction

Researchers have turned to artificial intelligence (AI) to predict species interactions and gain a better understanding of extinction. The study, conducted by a team of researchers led by John Llewelyn at Flinders University in Australia, aims to address the ongoing mass extinction event occurring worldwide.

Using machine learning techniques, the researchers created AI models that analyzed a list of species and their traits. The AI classified species by going through decision trees, asking questions related to their characteristics. The researchers discovered that the AI could accurately predict the interactions between mammals and birds, which had never been done before.

Once the AI had learned and categorized species as either predators or prey, researchers were able to simulate various scenarios and interactions. For instance, they could explore how a fox would adapt if it moved to a different habitat or if its rabbit prey became extinct. This technology is particularly useful for studying rare species that are most vulnerable to extinction.

The AI simulation could have significant implications for regions like the Mountain West states, where natural disasters and climate change increase the likelihood of species migrating to different habitats. The researchers are also using the AI simulation to study past extinctions and plan to apply it to current and future extinctions.

Traditionally, scientists have manually recorded species interactions, but this method only captures a small fraction of the actual interactions that take place. Llewelyn highlighted the lack of food webs for most ecosystems, indicating that data is lacking. The AI technology offers a faster and more efficient way to understand species interactions and predict extinction cascades.

However, there are limitations to AI, such as the potential for biased data to influence results. To address this, the researchers focused on using data from mammals with abundant predator-prey interaction records, avoiding incorrect or biased information. Additionally, the model was limited to mammals, birds, and fish, with researchers suggesting that including data on reptiles and amphibians could improve accuracy.

Llewelyn hopes that this AI tool can aid in conserving species diversity, as the world continues to lose species at an alarming rate. The speed and efficiency of AI make it a valuable tool in the race against time to protect vulnerable species.

