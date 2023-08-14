The Role of AI in Supporting Teachers and Improving Education

Technological advancements in generative AI have been occurring at an unprecedented rate. However, it is important to remember that education is a social process, and teachers play a crucial role in facilitating learning. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the challenges faced by schools when the social elements of education are compromised.

Research and experience have shown that education has always been a social and interpersonal process, with teachers being the fundamental element. Instead of replacing teachers with digital tools, it is more beneficial to use AI to support and honor their central position in education. AI can help teachers free up their time and foster meaningful relationships with students, especially at a time when burnout is a concern.

One area where AI can have a tremendous impact is teacher professional development. While teachers receive various forms of feedback on their instruction, not all feedback is equally useful. Teachers need nonthreatening, timely, and trustworthy feedback that aims to improve their teaching practices. For example, they need feedback on whether they are effectively engaging all students and asking open-ended questions that promote higher-order thinking.

Providing high-quality formative feedback to teachers is challenging and resource-intensive. Training raters and conducting classroom visits are time-consuming tasks. Principals, who are already stretched for time, often have to step in and provide feedback but may not always provide the necessary information for meaningful improvement.

An AI-powered feedback tool called M-Powering Teachers has been developed to address this issue. Using natural-language processing, the tool can analyze audio recordings of classroom instruction and deliver valuable feedback to teachers. This feedback can range from simple metrics like student-teacher talk ratio to complex teaching strategies like how often the teacher incorporates student ideas. The tool reduces costs and increases the frequency of feedback cycles.

The effectiveness of M-Powering Teachers has been tested in two online teaching settings using randomized-controlled trials. Instructors who interacted with the feedback improved their frequency of taking up student ideas in the classroom. Similarly, tutors who had access to automated feedback showed improvement in their uptake of student contributions. The findings suggest that students taught by instructors or tutors who engaged more frequently with the feedback had more favorable perceptions of their learning experience.

While these studies focused on college online courses and one-on-one tutoring, they serve as proof of concept for automated feedback and demonstrate the potential of AI in supporting teachers. Ongoing research and collaboration with TeachFX aim to further evaluate the benefits of this approach in K-12 classrooms.