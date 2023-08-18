Artificial Intelligence Shows Promise in Diagnosing Sarcopenia in Head and Neck Cancer Patients

Artificial intelligence (AI) has demonstrated potential in diagnosing sarcopenia in patients with head and neck cancer through a muscle mass assessment, according to researchers from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Sarcopenia refers to the loss of muscle mass within a patient’s body and is associated with poor outcomes.

When assessing the presence of sarcopenia, doctors typically use a CT scan to determine if the condition is present in the abdomen or neck. However, CT scans are time-consuming and not performed frequently due to the need for an expert to complete the scan.

To address this issue, researchers trained AI using data from over 400 head and neck cancer patients to diagnose sarcopenia through CT scanning. The AI tool was designed to analyze muscle mass assessment and skeletal muscle index scores (SMI). It automatically delineated the muscle in the neck from other tissues and provided transparent results.

To test its accuracy, researchers created a dataset to evaluate sarcopenia diagnoses in a group of patients who had already been diagnosed with sarcopenia by an expert panel. AI accurately completed the assessments in less than one second.

SMI was found to be a more precise indicator of poor health outcomes than body mass index (BMI) in patients with sarcopenia. BMI does not provide information about fat or muscle content, which are crucial components to measure in the clinic.

For patients with head and neck cancer, the main treatments are surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. These treatments can lead to difficulty swallowing, poor nutrition, and, in severe cases, sarcopenia. Sarcopenia significantly affects the quality of life and may even lead to death.

AI can now help detect the early stages of sarcopenia during treatment, allowing for interventions to prevent further muscle loss. Researchers aim to explore how treatments and interventions can be most beneficial using these scans and will continue to evaluate muscle mass changes in the future.

