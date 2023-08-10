AI Algorithm Can Identify Keystrokes Based on Sounds

Researchers at Durham University in the UK have developed a deep learning AI algorithm that can identify the keys pressed on a keyboard based on the sounds generated. This algorithm, called CoAtNet, was originally designed for classifying images but has been trained to “listen” to the sounds of keystrokes and correlate them with specific letters and numbers.

The researchers conducted experiments to test the accuracy of the algorithm in identifying keystrokes. They found that it had an impressive accuracy rate of 93 percent. This means that the AI algorithm is able to recognize and distinguish between different keys that are pressed on a keyboard by analyzing the unique sounds they produce.

This development raises concerns about privacy, particularly in situations where people are working remotely and using video conferencing platforms like Zoom. The algorithm’s ability to detect keystrokes based on sound means that sensitive information typed during Zoom meetings could potentially be accessed by the AI algorithm.

While the researchers have focused on the potential privacy implications, the AI algorithm could have practical applications as well. For example, it could be used as a tool for monitoring typing patterns and identifying anomalies that could indicate suspicious or fraudulent activities.

It is important to note that this research is still in the early stages, and there are limitations to the accuracy of the algorithm. Factors like background noise and variations in typing styles can affect the algorithm’s ability to correctly identify keystrokes. However, with further advancements and refinements, this technology could have significant implications for both privacy and security.