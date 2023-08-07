AI’s Role in the Gaming Industry

The presence of AI in the gaming industry has become crucial over time, moving from a novelty to an essential force. With each breakthrough in algorithms, new possibilities and challenges arise for both gamers and developers.

In the gaming world, AI is being used in various ways. One Reddit user shared her story anonymously, discussing how AI changed her job. She mentioned using an AI tool called Midjourney, which creates images from text prompts. However, Midjourney has faced criticism for copyright violations by using visual artists’ work without permission. This has led to a significant copyright lawsuit.

In the past, 3D environmental and character assets were built by hand in the gaming industry. Now, with the use of AI, the workflow has changed drastically. Companies like Sarah’s are using AI tools like Midjourney to generate images by blending existing ones or using images from the internet. This has reduced the time required to create characters, but it comes with the downside of only having a 2D image.

The adoption of AI in the gaming industry is not limited to just video games. There is extensive research on how to cut development costs with AI across the entire entertainment industry. However, there are concerns about employment opportunities, fair compensation, and the impact on cultural output. Diogo Cortiz, a cognitive scientist and professor, suggests that the industry should discuss AI usage, regulation, and principles in a more inclusive and transparent manner.

Gaming companies should disclose their use of AI tools and make their AI committees available to answer questions from all stakeholders. By doing so, they can promote transparency, trust, and digital literacy among gamers and other individuals involved in the industry.

Yves Jacquier, executive director of Ubisoft La Forge, explains that AI can assist creators rather than replace them. Ubisoft is experimenting with AI in various ways, such as improving motion transitions and enhancing the new player experience. However, there are challenges in training AI models for video games, which require a collaborative effort across the industry to ensure responsible and legal use of AI.

As AI tools become more complex, developers need to navigate the challenges and opportunities they bring. AI and video games have always been intertwined in some ways, with AI being used to create procedurally generated maps and other game elements. Developers must find a balance in utilizing AI without compromising creativity or replacing human input.

Overall, AI has transformed the gaming industry, offering new possibilities for creators and players alike. However, it is essential to address ethical concerns, promote transparency, and ensure that AI is used responsibly and legally.