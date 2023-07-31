British Startup Twinn Health Uses AI to Analyze MRI Scans for Early Disease Detection

A British startup in the health tech space, Twinn Health, has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that can analyze MRI scans for early disease detection. The company aims to improve decision-making in disease diagnosis and treatment by utilizing imaging biomarkers.

MRI technology has been widely used in the healthcare industry for many years. While AI advancements have made it possible to detect specific conditions within MRI scans, its broader application in disease detection and longevity is still in its early stages.

Twinn Health’s approach is to extract additional insights from MRI scans that may not have been the primary focus of physicians. By combining AI and MRI technologies, the company aims to pioneer a new era in healthcare by detecting and managing age-associated diseases early on. Their roadmap includes addressing age-related frailty and liver disease.

One of Twinn Health’s primary focuses is on metabolic diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity. These conditions make patients more susceptible to severe health issues like coronary heart disease and stroke. The company’s AI platform scans MRI images for hidden fatty deposits around organs, an important indicator of heart disease.

Early trials have shown promising results, with a claimed accuracy rate of 95% in 2021. The accuracy rate was subsequently confirmed with real-world data alongside NHS physicians in the UK in 2022. According to Twinn Health’s founder and CEO, Wareed Alenaini, their patented AI model can predict metabolic dysfunction up to five years in advance.

The company aims to hold four additional patents, address three more conditions, and accumulate a million data points to showcase the scalability and accessibility of their platform. Twinn Health is also focused on expanding globally, with plans to seek FDA approval for the American market and explore opportunities in the Middle East.

In addition to metabolic diseases, Twinn Health is eyeing age-related frailty (sarcopenia) and liver disease as future disease targets. The company is actively seeking additional funding to support its expansion into multiple disease indications and further its commitment to longevity.