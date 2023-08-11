Augmented and Virtual Reality Users Unknowingly Share Personal Data

Researchers at U.C. Berkeley have discovered that users of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) platforms are unknowingly sharing personal information through their motion data. In two studies conducted by the university, it was found that users’ identities can be determined based on their head and hand movements. This data can then be used to infer various personal characteristics such as age and disability status. According to Vivek Nair, the lead author of the studies, users are revealing more information than they realize, not just to the devices or applications they use, but to other users as well.

The research was conducted as part of U.C. Berkeley’s Center for Responsible, Decentralized Intelligence Metaverse security and privacy research effort. One study used a dataset that was more than 100 times larger than previous studies, analyzing data from over 50,000 Beat Saber VR gamers. The researchers found that body movements are as unique and reliable as fingerprints in identifying individuals. By training a machine learning model with just 5 minutes of motion data per player, they were able to accurately identify users with 73% to 94% accuracy in as little as 10 to 100 seconds.

In the second study, researchers created an adversarial VR game to collect data from 50 participants in a lab setting within 10 to 20 minutes. They were able to accurately determine characteristics such as location, age, and height. Although the study did not seek to ascertain sexual or political preferences due to ethical considerations, researchers believe that such inferences may also be possible.

Vivek Nair now aims to study defensive technologies to protect users’ privacy in these virtual worlds, as there is a concern that bad actors could exploit these platforms to steal identities or expose personal information. The privacy and security risks currently affect gamers the most, as the popularity of VR headsets continues to grow, with nearly 10 million headsets sold last year.

The majority of participants in both studies used Meta Platforms Inc.’s Quest 2, as well as other headsets like the Valve Index. Meta has not yet commented on these findings. The research conducted at U.C. Berkeley highlights the need for effective data transformation methods and access control measures to safeguard user privacy in the AR and VR landscape.