Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Breast Cancer in Mammograms as Effectively as Radiologists, Study Finds

Artificial intelligence (AI) has shown promising results in detecting breast cancer in mammograms, according to a study conducted with 80,000 women in Sweden. The study, published in the Lancet Oncology journal, revealed that AI readings of mammograms detected 20 percent more cases of breast cancer than standard readings by two radiologists. The AI assessments were verified by one or two radiologists, depending on the patient’s risk profile.

Experts hailed the findings as “game-changing” for the field of oncology. Not only could AI potentially cut radiologists’ workload in half, but it could also help reduce patient waiting times and alleviate the pressure on radiologists in the face of a global workforce shortage.

While the results are promising, experts caution that further research and testing are necessary before AI can be deployed in healthcare settings. Integration of AI in screening procedures could potentially reduce breast cancer mortality by identifying the disease earlier when it is more treatable. Breast cancer is currently the world’s most prevalent cancer.

The study is the first randomized controlled trial to investigate the use of AI in mammography screening. It recruited 80,020 women aged 40 to 80 years old in Sweden. Half of the participants had their mammograms read by an AI model and one or two radiologists, while the other half had their mammograms assessed by two radiologists, which is the standard practice in Europe.

AI-supported screenings detected breast cancer in 244 women, compared to 203 in the standard screening group. Importantly, AI did not lead to higher rates of false positives.

The implementation of AI in breast cancer screenings has the potential to save time and address workflow shortages in the field of radiology. However, challenges remain in terms of implementing AI across different jurisdictions, gaining acceptance from patients, regulators, and healthcare professionals, and navigating different regulatory frameworks.

While AI has the potential to improve medical diagnostics and prioritize screenings, experts stress that it will not replace radiologists but rather enable them to focus on challenging cases and other scan types. AI models must be well-implemented to maximize their benefits.

Although the interim safety results are promising, the study authors warn that further evidence is needed to confirm that AI is ready to be implemented in mammography screening.