Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Responsibility and Innovation

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been the subject of many conversations lately, with terms like superpower, revolutionary, and dangerous being used to describe it. The recent release of ChatGPT to the public has brought AI into the spotlight, prompting questions about its differences from other technologies and its potential impact on our lives.

It is essential to recognize that AI is just a tool created by humans and is therefore subject to human beliefs and constraints. AI is often portrayed as a self-sufficient and self-teaching technology, but in reality, it is bound by the rules built into its design. For example, when asked about the best jollof rice, ChatGPT responds that it doesn’t have personal opinions and that the answer is subjective. This reflects a deliberate choice by the AI programmers to prevent specific answers to matters of cultural opinion.

In recent months, ChatGPT has been modified to react to accusations of sexism and racism in its responses. This highlights the need for developers to be held to high standards and for checks and balances to be included in AI tools. The process of setting boundaries for AI should be inclusive and transparent.

While AI designers have control over how AI tools work, industry leaders, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations can determine when and how to apply AI systems. However, despite AI’s capabilities, it is important to involve the affected communities in decision-making. Asking questions such as “What are your needs?” and “What are your dreams?” should guide developers and determine whether AI should be used and how it should be implemented.

The case of the mental health app Koko, which tested GPT-3 to counsel people but ultimately shut it down due to its sterile nature, demonstrates that AI may not always meet the needs of communities. Rushing to rely solely on AI for medical services, housing prioritization, or hiring tools can lead to tragic consequences. The decision to not use AI can be just as powerful as the decision to use it.

Furthermore, the quality of datasets used to train AI and access to the technology itself are crucial factors. Biased or inadequate data can embed biases into AI systems, resulting in biased responses or activities. Researchers and advocates working at the intersection of technology, society, race, and gender can play a vital role in ensuring responsible technology development. Increased awareness and advocacy have already led to positive changes, such as Google updating its search results to address bias.

Engaging with frontline workers and affected individuals before deploying AI systems is another important approach. By translating AI reports and tools into simple descriptions and images, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh were able to involve the community in discussions about an AI-based decision support system for homeless services. This approach emphasizes the need for a combination of technology and societal context to shape AI.

In addressing the future of AI, all stakeholders have a role to play. Technologists and organizational leaders have responsibilities in the design and deployment of AI systems, while policymakers can set guidelines to minimize harm. Funders and investors can support AI systems centered around humans and encourage community input. A cross-sector, interdisciplinary approach can lead to more equitable AI systems.

Promising examples exist today, such as Farmer.chat, which uses AI to provide agricultural knowledge to farmers in India, Ethiopia, and Kenya through WhatsApp. Initiatives like the African Center for Economic Transformation’s multi-country program on AI in economic policymaking also show potential. Researchers are exploring AI’s potential to revitalize Indigenous languages.

In conclusion, AI is a powerful technology that requires responsible and inclusive development. By involving communities, addressing biases, and adopting interdisciplinary approaches, we can shape AI systems that benefit society as a whole.