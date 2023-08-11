Unleashing the Potential of AI Responsibly

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been the subject of much discussion in recent months. People are intrigued by its capabilities and concerned about its consequences. However, it is essential to recognize that AI is just a tool created by humans – a technology that is subject to human beliefs and constraints.

AI, like ChatGPT, is not a self-sufficient, self-teaching entity. It functions based on the rules integrated into its design. For example, ChatGPT, when asked about the best jollof rice, responds without personal opinions, highlighting the subjectivity of cultural preferences. This design choice prevents AI from providing specific answers to matters of opinion.

Recent months have seen ChatGPT modify its code to address accusations of sexism and racism. Such checks and balances are crucial to ensuring responsible AI use. While designers hold significant power in shaping AI tools, industry leaders, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations play a role in determining how and when to apply AI systems.

When considering the use of AI, it is essential to prioritize the needs and dreams of the affected communities. Koko, a mental health app, initially tested AI for counseling but discovered that the community preferred human therapists. Rushing to rely solely on AI systems can exclude and harm individuals, especially when it comes to critical services like medical care or housing.

Another critical issue underlying AI is the quality of the data that powers it. If datasets are biased or lack representation, AI outputs can perpetuate those biases. Safiya Noble’s examination of biased search results in Google highlights the need for increased awareness and advocacy to influence AI systems.

To address these challenges, researchers and advocates are working to build responsible technology tools. Engaging frontline workers and individuals through easy-to-understand descriptions and images helps shape AI systems. Combining technology with societal context is necessary to shape AI responsibly.

Responsibility falls on various stakeholders. Technologists and organizational leaders must design and deploy AI systems responsibly. Policymakers can set guidelines to minimize harm. Funders and investors can support AI systems that prioritize community input and analysis. The collaboration of these roles can lead to more equitable AI systems.

Promising examples of responsible AI implementation already exist. Platforms like Farmer.chat and Gooey.AI provide agricultural knowledge to farmers in local languages. The African Center for Economic Transformation plans to undertake trial exercises to explore the potential of AI in economic policymaking. Researchers are also exploring AI’s role in revitalizing Indigenous languages.

By approaching AI from a cross-sector, interdisciplinary perspective, we can unlock its potential while ensuring responsible and equitable use. It is everyone’s role to create a future where AI benefits all.