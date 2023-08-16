Artificial Intelligence Camera System Catches 300 Offenders in the UK

An artificial intelligence (AI) camera system in the UK has detected almost 300 drivers breaking the law within its first three days of operation. The offenses recorded include using mobile phones while driving and not wearing seatbelts. The system, which is currently being used on the A30 near Launceston, Cornwall, utilizes high-speed cameras, infra-red flash, and advanced lensing and filtering technology to capture clear images of passing vehicles. These images are then reviewed by AI software, and if potential offenses are detected, they are anonymized and sent for further review by a person to confirm the offense. Depending on the severity of the offense, the driver may receive either a warning letter or a notice of intended prosecution.

The AI camera system, being trialed by the Devon and Cornwall Police, has already identified 117 mobile phone offenses and 180 seatbelt offenses in its first 72 hours of operation. These findings highlight the prevalence of dangerous driving habits on the roads. In a similar trial conducted by Vision Zero South West in 2022, a vehicle-based system from road safety tech firm Acusensus detected 590 seatbelt offenses and 45 mobile phone offenses across various roads in both Devon and Cornwall.

Road safety is a significant concern in Devon and Cornwall, with 48 road deaths and 738 serious injuries reported last year. The AI camera system aims to send a clear message to drivers by addressing the issue of illegal mobile phone use behind the wheel. Adrian Leisk, head of road safety for Devon and Cornwall Police, emphasizes the dangers of such behavior and states that the technology will help catch offenders and improve road safety.

As the trial continues, the AI camera system is expected to play a vital role in enforcing road safety regulations and reducing the number of accidents caused by distracted or unsafe driving behaviors.