The Potential Impact of AI on the US Economy

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 3, 2023
Economists from Goldman Sachs predict that by 2025, investment in artificial intelligence (AI) could contribute up to 4% of the United States’ gross domestic product (GDP). This projection suggests that AI may have a greater financial impact on the American economy than historically influential technologies such as electricity and personal computers.

Goldman Sachs economists Joseph Briggs and Devesh Kodnani estimate that global investment in AI could reach $200 billion by 2025, with half of this investment occurring in the United States. They believe that the rapid advancements in generative AI, particularly in technologies like OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT, will be a significant driver of these gains.

Generative AI presents substantial economic potential and has the capacity to increase global labor productivity by more than 1% annually in the decade following its widespread adoption. Nonetheless, reaping these benefits requires significant upfront investments from businesses in physical, digital, and human capital. This capital investment would facilitate the acquisition and implementation of new technologies, enabling the reshaping of business processes.

Goldman Sachs acknowledges the growing interest in AI among businesses, highlighting that 16% of companies in the Russell 3000 index mentioned AI in their earnings calls. This percentage represents a significant increase from less than 1% in 2016. As a result, American companies are positioned as early adopters and are likely to lead in AI technology.

While the exact timing of the AI investment cycle remains uncertain, current business surveys indicate that the most significant impact of AI investment will occur after 2025. Therefore, businesses and industries need to prepare for substantial investments in AI technology and infrastructure in the coming years to fully leverage its potential benefits. With the United States at the forefront of AI innovation, it is poised to reap the rewards of these advancements in the future.

