South Korean Circuit Board Maker Isu Petasys Sees Surge in Share Price Amid AI Boom

South Korean circuit board manufacturer Isu Petasys has experienced a significant increase in its share price this year, soaring 487%. The company, which supplies multilayered boards to technology giants such as Alphabet, Nvidia, and Microsoft, has seen the value of Chairman Kim Sang-Beom’s stake in the company rise to over $800 million as of August 3rd. The surge in investor interest in artificial intelligence (AI) has resulted in significant wealth creation for companies operating in this field.

Isu Petasys, founded in 1972, initially distributed printed circuit boards for hard disk drives and has since diversified its customer base to include prominent technology companies. While its revenue grew by 3.9% to 172 billion won ($144 million) in the first quarter of this year, operating profits fell by 33% to 20.2 billion won ($16.9 million), primarily due to the lower profitability of its AI products compared to those sold for telecommunications devices.

Analysts predict that AI-related sales will account for 20% of the company’s revenue in 2023 and at least 30% in 2024. Isu Petasys is seen as a company well-positioned to benefit from the increasing demand for AI products. The ongoing tensions between the US and China have also contributed to its growth, as US companies show a preference for non-Chinese suppliers.

The trend of AI investments is creating substantial wealth for companies in this sector. Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang, has seen his fortune rise to $39.9 billion this year, highlighting the enormous financial opportunities associated with AI. With the sustained growth of AI, Isu Petasys is expected to continue its upward trajectory and play a significant role in the industry.