CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

AI-Powered Website LocalLens Covers Hyper-Local News

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 3, 2023
AI-Powered Website LocalLens Covers Hyper-Local News

A new website called LocalLens, launched by Allendale School Board member Mat Hernandez, is utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to provide hyper-local news coverage. According to Hernandez, all the content on the website is written by AI. LocalLens aims to inform communities at a high level and act as a springboard for journalists to identify stories that require more in-depth reporting.

One article on the website highlights the speech of Kareena Shah, the valedictorian of Pascack Valley High School, who recounted the racism she faced as an Indian-American within the school system. While the local press seemed to have overlooked this story, LocalLens brought it to the forefront. However, the AI writer stops short of taking a definitive stance on the issue, calling attention to the focus on censoring voices rather than addressing the underlying problems.

Although AI may pose a potential career threat to human reporters, it lacks the human touch and charm that comes with the ability to create engaging content and make use of wordplay. While AI may be capable of generating news articles, it may struggle to replicate the unique qualities that human reporters bring to their work.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

AI

Massachusetts Securities Regulators Investigate Use of AI by Investment Firms

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha
AI

Generative AI: A Threat to Election Integrity and Individual Safety

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha
AI

Addressing the Need for Concrete Action on AI Regulation

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

Exploring the Role of Solid-State Batteries in Enhancing Efficiency of Smart Energy Management Systems

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Binary System Discovered with Two Stars Close Enough to Fit Inside the Sun

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

From Vision to Voice: How AI Technologies are Shaping the Next Generation of Internet and Communication Services

Aug 3, 2023 0 Comments
AI

Massachusetts Securities Regulators Investigate Use of AI by Investment Firms

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments