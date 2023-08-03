AI-Powered Website LocalLens Covers Hyper-Local News

A new website called LocalLens, launched by Allendale School Board member Mat Hernandez, is utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to provide hyper-local news coverage. According to Hernandez, all the content on the website is written by AI. LocalLens aims to inform communities at a high level and act as a springboard for journalists to identify stories that require more in-depth reporting.

One article on the website highlights the speech of Kareena Shah, the valedictorian of Pascack Valley High School, who recounted the racism she faced as an Indian-American within the school system. While the local press seemed to have overlooked this story, LocalLens brought it to the forefront. However, the AI writer stops short of taking a definitive stance on the issue, calling attention to the focus on censoring voices rather than addressing the underlying problems.

Although AI may pose a potential career threat to human reporters, it lacks the human touch and charm that comes with the ability to create engaging content and make use of wordplay. While AI may be capable of generating news articles, it may struggle to replicate the unique qualities that human reporters bring to their work.