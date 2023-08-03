CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

Artificial Intelligence Takes on the Role of Astrologer with New Chatbot

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 3, 2023
Artificial Intelligence Takes on the Role of Astrologer with New Chatbot

Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to revolutionize various industries, and now it’s taking on the role of an astrologer. Raj Sutariya, an NIT-Surat alumni, has developed an AI-powered Vedic Astrologer Chatbot website called Kundali GPT. This website provides personalized astrological readings and answers user questions based on their Kundli to give people insights into their horoscopes and future.

The AI-powered chatbot offers a brief reading of a person’s Kundali, identifies negative influences, and suggests remedies. It also provides insights into potential health concerns and financial guidance based on planetary positions using advanced AI technology. In essence, the chatbot functions similarly to a regular astrologer by providing a summary Kundali reading.

Kundali GPT is an experimental tool designed for general information purposes and is not intended for commercial use. To use the chatbot, users need to visit the Kundli GPT AI website and select their preferred language. The chatbot supports around 12 languages, including English, Hindi, and Marathi. Users are then prompted to provide their name, birth date, and grant location access for more accurate predictions. Once all the necessary details are shared, users can ask questions about various aspects of their life.

While the website is accessible to everyone, there may be instances of heavy traffic, which could prompt users to join a waitlist through email.

Aside from Kundali GPT, other companies like YouTube and LinkedIn have also integrated AI into their platforms. For example, LinkedIn is reportedly testing Microsoft’s AI art generator to create and share posts within the platform. Apple is also developing its own AI chatbot named “Apple GPT” to compete with Google’s Bard, Microsoft’s Bing, and ChatGPT.

As AI continues to advance, its applications have expanded into diverse fields, including astrology. The development of AI-powered astrologer chatbots like Kundali GPT provides individuals with another avenue to gain insights into their horoscopes and the future.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

AI

Massachusetts Securities Regulators Investigate Use of AI by Investment Firms

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha
AI

Generative AI: A Threat to Election Integrity and Individual Safety

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha
AI

Addressing the Need for Concrete Action on AI Regulation

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

Exploring the Role of Solid-State Batteries in Enhancing Efficiency of Smart Energy Management Systems

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Binary System Discovered with Two Stars Close Enough to Fit Inside the Sun

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

From Vision to Voice: How AI Technologies are Shaping the Next Generation of Internet and Communication Services

Aug 3, 2023 0 Comments
AI

Massachusetts Securities Regulators Investigate Use of AI by Investment Firms

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments