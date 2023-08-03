Artificial Intelligence Takes on the Role of Astrologer with New Chatbot

Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to revolutionize various industries, and now it’s taking on the role of an astrologer. Raj Sutariya, an NIT-Surat alumni, has developed an AI-powered Vedic Astrologer Chatbot website called Kundali GPT. This website provides personalized astrological readings and answers user questions based on their Kundli to give people insights into their horoscopes and future.

The AI-powered chatbot offers a brief reading of a person’s Kundali, identifies negative influences, and suggests remedies. It also provides insights into potential health concerns and financial guidance based on planetary positions using advanced AI technology. In essence, the chatbot functions similarly to a regular astrologer by providing a summary Kundali reading.

Kundali GPT is an experimental tool designed for general information purposes and is not intended for commercial use. To use the chatbot, users need to visit the Kundli GPT AI website and select their preferred language. The chatbot supports around 12 languages, including English, Hindi, and Marathi. Users are then prompted to provide their name, birth date, and grant location access for more accurate predictions. Once all the necessary details are shared, users can ask questions about various aspects of their life.

While the website is accessible to everyone, there may be instances of heavy traffic, which could prompt users to join a waitlist through email.

Aside from Kundali GPT, other companies like YouTube and LinkedIn have also integrated AI into their platforms. For example, LinkedIn is reportedly testing Microsoft’s AI art generator to create and share posts within the platform. Apple is also developing its own AI chatbot named “Apple GPT” to compete with Google’s Bard, Microsoft’s Bing, and ChatGPT.

As AI continues to advance, its applications have expanded into diverse fields, including astrology. The development of AI-powered astrologer chatbots like Kundali GPT provides individuals with another avenue to gain insights into their horoscopes and the future.