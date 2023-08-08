The Future of Prose-to-Code Generation: Enabling Non-Programmers to Instruct Computers

Recent advances in Large Language Models (LLMs) have sparked discussions about the future of programming, specifically in the realm of prose-to-code generation. This technology is making it more feasible for non-programmers to “program in prose” and handle complex program complexities, which has long been a goal for computer scientists and subject-matter experts.

While this advancement allows for efficient code generation, it is crucial for non-programmers to understand the concept of testing and code coverage to ensure correctness and explainability. Additionally, program understanding, visualization, exploration, and simulation will become increasingly relevant to help subject matter experts grasp the functionality of the generated programs.

The synergy between LLMs and high-level programming languages and domain-specific languages (DSLs) is evident. These generated programs are typically shorter and less error-prone, aligning more closely with execution semantics and making them easier to comprehend.

However, the scalability and integration of LLM-based approaches and traditional computing methods remain open questions. How will integrated tools combining LLM-generated code and conventional computing techniques be developed? To illustrate this, an open-source demonstrator implemented in JetBrains MPS serves as an example.

The future of programming also raises the question of whether non-programmers can effectively instruct computers using LLM-generated code. Without the inherent safeguards against nonsensical code, non-programmers may struggle to evaluate the plausibility and correctness of the generated code. Writing thorough tests and achieving 100% correctness may also pose challenges. Hence, languages and tools must adapt to support this approach.

Directly using a general-purpose AI to perform tasks instead of generating code is another consideration. However, this approach may be insufficient due to AI’s limitations in mathematical calculations, potential correctness issues, lack of explainability, and inefficiency in computing power. To address these concerns, subject matter experts can describe the logic to an AI, which then generates a deterministic algorithm. This approach ensures precise calculations, explainability, correctness, energy efficiency, and adaptability to evolving requirements.

The future of programming lies in the intersection of AI and human expertise, enabling non-programmers to instruct computers effectively while maintaining correctness and explainability. Encouraging collaboration between AI and traditional programming methods will lead to innovative solutions and advancements in the field.