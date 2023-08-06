An Israeli Startup Brings Real-Time Sign Language Translation to Video Content

An Israeli startup called CODA aims to make video content more accessible to deaf people by using artificial intelligence-generated avatars to translate spoken language into sign language in real time. With more than 70 million people worldwide using sign language as their primary form of communication, the need for accessibility in video content is crucial.

CODA’s AI-generated avatars rely on machine learning algorithms to convert auditory signals into visible sign language. The startup has worked closely with the Deaf community to ensure accuracy in capturing the grammar, expressions, and tones of sign language. The avatars can be customized to different ethnicities and countries, and the content is localized to specific regional dialects and mannerisms.

CODA currently offers its services in English, Hebrew, French, Spanish, and Italian, with plans to expand into other sign languages, particularly in high population countries like India and China. The company has received recognition for its innovative approach, winning MassChallenge Israel’s Early-Stage Accelerator Program and receiving a grant from the Israel Innovation Authority.

Apart from its potential impact on enhancing accessibility for deaf individuals, CODA also aims to involve the Deaf and Hearing-Impaired community in the development of its avatars. The company intends to collaborate with sign language interpreters and make sign language translation more affordable and convenient.

CODA’s AI platform can be integrated into videos created by content-producing businesses, providing a one-stop solution for translation and making content more accessible to a wider audience. The market for real-time interpreting technology is projected to reach $12.8 billion by 2025, indicating a growing demand for solutions like CODA.

With its ability to translate spoken content into sign language in real time, CODA sets itself apart from competitors in the field. By focusing on creating a comprehensive language rather than just a collection of signs, CODA aims to bridge the communication gap between the deaf and hearing communities and make video content more inclusive and accessible for all.