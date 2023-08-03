The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Copyright and Authorship

Millions of people recently enjoyed a new single titled “Heart on My Sleeve” by Canadian musicians Drake and The Weeknd. Surprisingly, the song was created by a pseudonymous TikTok user using artificial intelligence (AI) to generate viral vocals. Although the deepfake track was not copied from existing recordings, it was removed from social media sites due to a copyright claim from their label.

This incident raises questions about the use of copyrighted works to train AI and the authorship of AI-created works. Copyright law protects authors who pour their unique and personal creations onto the page or screen and hope to earn a living from their work. It incentivizes and protects human creation, serving as both an economic engine of creativity and a means for authors to control how their work is used.

As AI becomes increasingly prevalent, with systems like Microsoft’s Copilot already being integrated into Microsoft Office, a significant percentage of future documents generated using popular software may include AI-generated content. These innovations have the potential to generate financial gains for those who create them but may undermine the ability of original creators to earn a living from their work.

The development and integration of AI require careful regulation to avoid exploiting uncompensated creators. An author is the mastermind behind their work, even if they are not the ones physically producing it. Photography has long been a point of contention in copyright law. In a case from 1884, photographer Napoleon Sarony successfully sued a company for reproducing one of his photographs without authorization. The Supreme Court ruled that the photograph was subject to copyright because Sarony conceived and executed it from his own mental conception.

AI developers generally assume that using copyrighted material for training AI and its output is transformative and fair use. However, recent court decisions, such as Warhol v. Goldsmith, have challenged this assumption, limiting the scope of transformative use and clarifying that AI-generated content may not enjoy the same fair use protections as the training material.

The US Copyright Office has consistently held the position that works must involve human authorship, even when aided by machines. They have rejected claims that AI-generated works should be subject to copyright protection. This is evident in the case involving a monkey that accidentally took a selfie using wildlife photographer David J. Slater’s camera. The Copyright Office stated that since the photo was not taken by a human, it did not qualify for copyright protection.

This raises questions about the future of AI and authorship. As AI technology continues to mature, the intuitions about human uniqueness that underpin our approach to authorship may need to evolve. The question of ownership and authorship of AI-created works remains unanswered.

In conclusion, the rise of AI presents challenges to traditional copyright and authorship laws. Striking a balance between protecting creators and fostering innovation will require careful consideration and regulation. The rights and compensation of creators should not be overshadowed by the advancements in AI technology.

(Note: This response has been rewritten as a general informative article and may not reflect the exact original content.)