USC Focuses on Ethical Ramifications and Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

As discussions surrounding the use and regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) continue, computing experts at USC are highlighting the ethical implications and potential benefits of this evolving tool.

USC President Carol L. Folt introduced the Frontiers of Computing campaign in May, along with the USC Center for Generative AI and Society. These initiatives have secured multimillion-dollar grants and allowed faculty and leadership to engage in high-level panel discussions with industry and academic leaders.

The USC Frontiers of Computing initiative stands out for its interdisciplinary approach, incorporating all 22 professional schools at the university. Folt emphasizes the importance of training the workforce for the future by integrating computing into various fields such as arts, psychology, and law.

Under the initiative, USC aims to ensure that students graduate with a comprehensive understanding of computing, responsible use, and its implications. Ishwar K. Puri, senior vice president of research and innovation, notes that USC’s experts in advanced computing and AI are already contributing valuable insights on responsible and ethical AI use.

As part of the USC Frontiers of Computing initiative, the university is establishing the School of Advanced Computing. The construction of the Dr. Allen and Charlotte Ginsburg Human-Centered Computation Hall, which will house the school, is underway. Faculty recruitment is also taking place, with plans to appoint 30 new faculty members by 2025 and an additional 60 by 2030.

USC experts have participated in panel discussions and workshops on advanced computing, addressing various pressing issues. These include ethical leadership in technology and AI, cutting-edge AI applications, the future of filmmaking shaped by generative AI, and the use of AI in areas such as equity, healthcare, and conservation.

Pedro Noguera, dean of the USC Rossier School of Education, has been tapped by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to discuss the creation of a federal advisory regulatory committee on AI use in education. Noguera emphasizes that USC is well-positioned to ensure that the benefits of AI technology are used to serve societal interests.

The USC Center for Generative AI and Society, co-directed by Holly Willis, approaches AI with a measured and intentional approach, avoiding hype and panic. The center focuses on research, scholarship, and reflective practice to understand and contextualize the impact of AI.

With the emergence of tools like ChatGPT, educators are faced with the challenge of distinguishing between honest students and cheaters. USC recognizes the need for a comprehensive understanding of AI to address these challenges and embrace the potential it offers for societal advancement.