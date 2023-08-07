CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

USC Focuses on Ethical Ramifications and Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 7, 2023
USC Focuses on Ethical Ramifications and Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

As discussions surrounding the use and regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) continue, computing experts at USC are highlighting the ethical implications and potential benefits of this evolving tool.

USC President Carol L. Folt introduced the Frontiers of Computing campaign in May, along with the USC Center for Generative AI and Society. These initiatives have secured multimillion-dollar grants and allowed faculty and leadership to engage in high-level panel discussions with industry and academic leaders.

The USC Frontiers of Computing initiative stands out for its interdisciplinary approach, incorporating all 22 professional schools at the university. Folt emphasizes the importance of training the workforce for the future by integrating computing into various fields such as arts, psychology, and law.

Under the initiative, USC aims to ensure that students graduate with a comprehensive understanding of computing, responsible use, and its implications. Ishwar K. Puri, senior vice president of research and innovation, notes that USC’s experts in advanced computing and AI are already contributing valuable insights on responsible and ethical AI use.

As part of the USC Frontiers of Computing initiative, the university is establishing the School of Advanced Computing. The construction of the Dr. Allen and Charlotte Ginsburg Human-Centered Computation Hall, which will house the school, is underway. Faculty recruitment is also taking place, with plans to appoint 30 new faculty members by 2025 and an additional 60 by 2030.

USC experts have participated in panel discussions and workshops on advanced computing, addressing various pressing issues. These include ethical leadership in technology and AI, cutting-edge AI applications, the future of filmmaking shaped by generative AI, and the use of AI in areas such as equity, healthcare, and conservation.

Pedro Noguera, dean of the USC Rossier School of Education, has been tapped by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to discuss the creation of a federal advisory regulatory committee on AI use in education. Noguera emphasizes that USC is well-positioned to ensure that the benefits of AI technology are used to serve societal interests.

The USC Center for Generative AI and Society, co-directed by Holly Willis, approaches AI with a measured and intentional approach, avoiding hype and panic. The center focuses on research, scholarship, and reflective practice to understand and contextualize the impact of AI.

With the emergence of tools like ChatGPT, educators are faced with the challenge of distinguishing between honest students and cheaters. USC recognizes the need for a comprehensive understanding of AI to address these challenges and embrace the potential it offers for societal advancement.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

AI

Are AI-Generated Travel Guides a Danger to Consumers?

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha
AI

Artificial Intelligence Chatbots Can Improve Physical Activity, Diet, and Sleep Patterns

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
AI

Ed Sheeran Expresses Concerns About Artificial Intelligence

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

Tesla’s CFO Stepping Down Raises Questions on Succession Planning

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Role of AI in Driving Telecommunications Innovation

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Taiwan shares recover, AI stocks gain

Aug 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 to be Released on November 10

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments