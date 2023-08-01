Arizona State University Allows AI Tools for Law School Applications

Arizona State University’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law has announced that prospective students will now be able to use AI tools, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, to assist in preparing their applications. This decision comes in contrast to the University of Michigan Law School, which recently banned the use of AI tools in student applications.

According to the new policy, applicants using AI tools must disclose this fact and ensure the accuracy of the information submitted. This requirement is similar to the existing rule that asks applicants to certify if they have used a professional consultant. The law school’s dean, Stacy Leeds, believes the policy acknowledges the growing use of AI tools among lawyers and law students. However, she emphasized that students cannot use AI to generate false information and must still express their own experiences and thoughts.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is an AI assistant application released in November. It can analyze data and generate text in various styles. While some educators are concerned that students may rely on such tools to complete assignments without truly understanding the material, others recognize that it is inevitable for students to use AI tools. Some professors, like Ethan Mollick of Wharton School, require students to vouch for the accuracy of their work regardless of how it was composed and to disclose the use of AI tools.

Arizona State University’s new policy on AI tools aims to level the playing field for applicants who may not be able to afford professional consultants. By allowing access to generative AI, regardless of their economic situation, the university hopes to provide equal opportunities to all applicants.

Currently, the use of ChatGPT at Arizona State’s law school is limited to applications. The school is in the process of formulating regulations for AI usage within coursework and the classroom. Future plans include providing educational videos to guide prospective students on the acceptable uses and potential challenges of AI.