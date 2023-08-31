AI-Generated Art Deemed Ineligible for Copyright Protection

In a recent ruling by a federal court, it has been determined that art created by artificial intelligence (AI) is not eligible for copyright protection. The case revolved around an attempt by Imagination Engines CEO Stephen Thaler to copyright an AI-generated artwork called “A Recent Entrance to Paradise.” However, the court ruling aligns with the longstanding legal perspective that copyright is intended to safeguard and promote human creative endeavors.

The decision has raised concerns among industry leaders, particularly in relation to the ongoing writer’s strike. With the rise of AI generative technologies like ChatGPT, there are fears that studios may utilize these systems to write scripts and decrease compensation for human writers. This court ruling may pose a challenge to such plans, as it establishes that AI-generated works cannot be protected by copyright.

To understand the rationale behind this ruling, it is important to recognize the fundamental purpose of copyright law. Copyright exists to recognize and safeguard the creative efforts of individuals. While a photograph captured by a human using a camera is copyrightable because it reflects a unique human vision executed through a tool, a photo taken by a monkey, for example, would not be eligible for copyright protection.

This ruling comes at a time when the widespread use of copyrighted materials for training AI systems has been exposed. The debate about the legal and ethical implications of AI-generated content, particularly in the realm of art, continues to evolve.

Overall, this court ruling highlights the need for ongoing discussions and considerations regarding the intersection of artificial intelligence, copyright law, and human creativity.

