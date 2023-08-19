Federal Judge Rules That AI-Generated Art Cannot Be Copyrighted

A federal judge has ruled that visual art created by an artificial intelligence (AI) system without human assistance cannot be copyrighted. The decision upholds a previous ruling by the U.S. Copyright Office. The judge states that human authorship is an essential requirement for a valid copyright claim.

The issue of AI-generated art has been a topic of discussion in Hollywood, with both the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) involved. Writers are seeking protections against studios using AI to create scripts, while actors want to ensure that their performances are not replaced by AI-generated counterparts.

In the case mentioned above, Stephen Thaler attempted to copyright a piece of art created by his AI system called “Creativity Machine” in November 2018. The copyright claim was denied in August 2019 because the image lacked the necessary human authorship, according to the government’s copyright examiner.

The ruling acknowledges that there is still a question of where the line should be drawn in determining the amount of human input required for copyright protection. As artists increasingly incorporate AI into their creative process, new frontiers in copyright law are being approached. The decision raises issues regarding the originality of AI-generated works, the assessment of copyright protection, and how copyright can incentivize creative works involving AI.

In this particular case, the complete absence of human input in the creation of the art led to the conclusion that no copyright protection was available.