The Demise of the Sharing Economy

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has revealed the truth behind the sharing economy. Back in the 1990s and 2000s, we were led to believe that we were contributing to the creation of a vast commons through our use of Big Tech platforms. However, it has become clear that the free data we generated has been appropriated by corporations and used as training data for AI models.

These corporations, while benefiting from our data, are now pretending to be concerned about the disruptive power of AI and are even calling for regulation. But how did we get here? Economists and media theorists originally declared data a non-rival resource, laying the foundations for a sharing economy where ownership was deemed unimportant. We were led to believe that this new mode of production would be an alternative to the exploitative mechanisms of capitalism.

However, the reality is that data is not a cost-free good. Behind every digital picture or piece of data, there is human effort, creativity, and resources involved. The labor of bakers, photographers, and countless others is often invisible in the data economy. Additionally, there are energy and pollution costs associated with the circulation and storage of data.

Public data, which was declared “free” and without an owner, has been subject to what is now referred to as data colonialism. Corporations have accumulated this public data and repurposed it to train AI models, resulting in a tyranny of the commons. Our data has been appropriated and monetized by corporations that prioritize profit over community.

The concept of the tragedy of the commons, popularized by ecologist Garrett Hardin, described the dangers of unmanaged resource consumption. However, Nobel Prize-winning economist Elinor Ostrom provided examples of actual commons that were effectively managed by communities. Despite the optimistic vision of a non-tragic commons, corporations have exploited and privatized our data while convincing us to contribute to the data commons.

In conclusion, the sharing economy, built on the ideal of a world without money, has proven to be a facade. Corporations have taken advantage of our data and prioritized profit over community, leading to the demise of the sharing economy as we once knew it.