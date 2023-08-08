The Future of Payroll: Embracing Artificial Intelligence for Collaborative Transformation

During a recent presentation at PayrollOrg’s annual Congress event, Pete Tiliakos, an analyst and founder of GxT Advisors, reassured payroll professionals that artificial intelligence (A.I.) will not replace their profession but rather transform it into a more collaborative process within businesses.

Tiliakos highlighted the historical evolution of payroll, tracing its origins back to 3000 B.C. when worker pay details were chiseled into stone tablets. The concept of “payroll” as we know it today emerged in the 18th Century. In the United States, various employment laws were enacted throughout the 20th Century, which posed new challenges for manual payroll operations.

Automation in payroll began in 1947 when General Motors established an automation department, followed by the introduction of automated payroll processing by Automated Data Processing (ADP) in 1957. The advent of desktop computers in the 1980s further revolutionized payroll operations. The 1990s brought advancements in computer power, leading to central databases and near real-time results. The early 2000s witnessed the rise of cloud computing and Software as a Service (SaaS) technology, enabling paperless payroll processes.

Tiliakos highlighted that until recently, the focus in organizations was primarily on core HR, with less attention given to payroll. However, the COVID-19 pandemic changed this, with governments passing legislation to support employers and workers in managing payroll during the health emergency.

Despite fears that A.I. will replace payroll professionals, Tiliakos emphasized that A.I. will create a different role for them. He stressed the importance of payroll professionals embracing technology to augment their skills and leverage data to advise businesses on strategic decisions. Tiliakos also discussed emerging payroll trends, including new methods of receiving wages, financial wellness, financial technology (fintech), open banking, and payroll democratization.

In conclusion, Tiliakos believes that the future of payroll lies in collaborative transformation with the assistance of A.I. Payroll professionals have an opportunity to embrace technology and use their skills to drive strategic decision-making within organizations. Additionally, emerging trends in fintech and democratization are reshaping the payroll landscape. It is indeed an exciting time to be a payroll professional.

