The Arrival of AI in Higher Education: A Game-Changer

About 55 years ago, the song “In the Year 2525” by Denny Zager and Rick Evans warned of a perilous future. Fast forward to the present, and it seems that they may have been musical prophets, considering the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) in our daily lives.

AI has been a presence on college campuses for years, with programs being used to detect academic dishonesty. However, the recent release of ChatGPT by Open AI has caused a stir. ChatGPT is a language processing tool capable of generating human-like text based on context and past conversations.

Many have been excited by the possibilities, while others have raised concerns. The fear is that students may rely on ChatGPT to write their term papers, making it difficult to detect plagiarism. The writing produced by ChatGPT is so good and human-like that it surpasses previous AI applications.

The immediate response was to use news detectors to identify AI-generated writing, but this was only a superficial solution. The deeper question is, how will AI transform higher education and the job market?

McMurry University’s Matthew Draud recognizes the potential of ChatGPT but remains cautious. He sees it as a game-changer that will revolutionize every aspect of humanness. Students who have been trained to write code may find themselves using AI models to do the coding instead.

While plagiarism is a concern, Draud believes it is more important to understand how this technology will reshape the world and how universities can prepare students for the new reality. He encourages faculty to think about how AI will change their fields and to adapt their teaching accordingly.

For example, future accountants can expect their jobs to evolve with the use of AI. It can provide flawless auditing but also raises the question of potential misuse.

Draud emphasizes that it is essential to teach students how to use this technology instead of preventing them from using it. McMurry University initially contemplated shutting down ChatGPT but ultimately decided against it in order to empower students rather than confine them.

The implications of AI in higher education are vast, and it is crucial for institutions to stay informed and adapt their teaching practices accordingly. It is an exciting but challenging time as we navigate this new frontier of AI integration into academia.