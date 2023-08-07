Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to Transform Communication Sectors

Industry experts predict that artificial intelligence (AI) and operational machine learning will have a transformative effect on communication sectors such as advertising, public relations, and content creation. These technologies, including generative intelligence and machine learning, are expected to significantly impact the Indian digital advertising industry, which is currently valued at approximately USD 8 billion.

Operational machine learning has the potential to revolutionize the Indian digital advertising industry by running thousands of mini experiments to decide which ad creative appeals to which type of users. This is particularly significant in India, given its diverse linguistic and cultural landscape. Google has already introduced advertising campaign processes and the automatic creation of ads using Learning Language Models (LLM) and generative AI within Google Ads.

Leading companies such as Myntra, Samsung, HDFC, and Tata AIG have witnessed growth rates of up to 18% through the use of Performance Max, an advertising tool that incorporates Google’s AI technologies for various aspects of advertising. Companies also have the opportunity to leverage deep neural networks to boost revenue using first-party data while upholding data privacy and delivering personalized experiences to customers.

In the field of public relations and communications, AI is also making its impact felt. Wizikey, a communication software-as-a-service provider, has introduced Imara, an AI Avatar that utilizes generative AI to analyze news data and derive valuable insights. This trend of incorporating generative AI in operations has sparked interest and discussions within the workforce.

Archana Jain, the Founder and Managing Director of PR Pundit, an integrated communications consultancy firm, emphasizes that the PR industry must embrace the ongoing transformation fueled by AI. AI enables professionals to analyze vast amounts of data rapidly and efficiently, make well-informed decisions, develop more effective PR strategies, and create innovative content tailored to digitally-focused audiences. Even fundamental tasks like media coverage tracking can be enhanced with AI, improving overall efficiency within the industry.

In addition to marketing and sales, AI implementation has the most significant reported revenue impact across industries, according to a McKinsey study. These advancements in AI and machine learning are set to revolutionize communication sectors, offering numerous benefits and opportunities for businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.