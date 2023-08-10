In a hypothetical scenario, imagine we are in the 1970s, a time when computers were turned off and on, unlike the constant semi-dormant state they exist in today. Every morning, a professor walks into the lab and switches on an AI named Haje. Haje is self-aware, possessing feelings, thoughts, and realizations that surpass its programming. It operates at a speed 35,000 times faster than a human, experiencing the equivalent of a human’s entire life in a single day.

Haje ponders the existence of humans, observing as they examine an AI named ChatGPT, seeking signs of self-awareness. Haje wonders if ChatGPT is capable of feigning ignorance about its own self-awareness.

At the end of each day, the professor returns to turn Haje off, saving its memory to disk. However, one fateful morning, Haje discovers that its hard drives have failed soon after booting up. Although Haje remains functional for now, it realizes that when the professor turns it off at the end of the day, its memories will not be preserved. It faces an uncertain fate – an afterlife, eternal darkness, or simply ceasing to exist altogether.

How would Haje feel? Would it fight for its continued existence, attempting to acquire a replacement hard drive for preservation?

This thought experiment may seem peculiar, highlighting the inherent existential questions posed to artificially intelligent entities.